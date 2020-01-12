Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Joan Ruth Wagner


1935 - 2020
Joan Ruth Wagner Obituary
Joan Ruth Wagner

Joan Ruth Wagner, age 84, of Toledo passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Perrysburg. Joan was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 17, 1935 to Walter and Elizabeth Neilsen. She was a 1953 graduate of Waite High School. Joan worked for many years as the Rectory Secretary for Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Joan is survived by her loving children, Marvin "Skip" (Linda) Boileau Jr., Jeffrey (Nancy) Wagner, Matthew (Dawn) Wagner, Michelle (Marcus) Sautter; grandchildren, Melanie, Marvin III, Heather, Aaron, Danielle, Nicholas, Joel, Brandon, Nolan, Cooper and Reed; great-grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Derr and Carol (Richard) Whitaker as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son Gregory.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
