Joan 'Jody' Schultz, age 86, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice March 4 2019. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Bob and brothers, William and Fred Pommeranz. Jody led an interesting life.



She was a country western singer in the late 40's and early 50's with regular appearances on WTOD radio in Toledo, OH, even appearing once on The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. She served briefly as a police officer in Waterville, OH. She and Bob were horse 4-H advisors in Lucas County OH for 20+ years and they helped start the Harry Hughes Horseman's Haven in Swanton, OH. Jody loved animals, especially dogs.



She is survived by daughters, Denise (Mike) Sass and Dawn Walter; sons, Darryl, Terry (Paula) and Mark Schultz; grandchildren, Greg (Kate) Rhoades, Kasie (Stephen) Grant , Brittany (Dave) Arnold, Lindsey (Steve) Walz and Kelly (Brett) Nordstrom; great-grandchildren, Hutch and Edith Rhoades and Dahlia Grant; brother-in-law, Tom (Carmen) Schultz; numerous cousins and friends and her beloved dog of 13 years, BJ.



A Memorial Service will be held 3pm Saturday, March 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Bradenton Police Department, K-9 Unit. The family also wishes to thank Tidewell Hospice for their loving care of our mother. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.



