Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
Joan Schultz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan "Jody" Schultz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan "Jody" Schultz Obituary
Joan "Jody" Schultz

Joan 'Jody' Schultz, age 86, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice March 4 2019. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Bob and brothers, William and Fred Pommeranz. Jody led an interesting life.

She was a country western singer in the late 40's and early 50's with regular appearances on WTOD radio in Toledo, OH, even appearing once on The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. She served briefly as a police officer in Waterville, OH. She and Bob were horse 4-H advisors in Lucas County OH for 20+ years and they helped start the Harry Hughes Horseman's Haven in Swanton, OH. Jody loved animals, especially dogs.

She is survived by daughters, Denise (Mike) Sass and Dawn Walter; sons, Darryl, Terry (Paula) and Mark Schultz; grandchildren, Greg (Kate) Rhoades, Kasie (Stephen) Grant , Brittany (Dave) Arnold, Lindsey (Steve) Walz and Kelly (Brett) Nordstrom; great-grandchildren, Hutch and Edith Rhoades and Dahlia Grant; brother-in-law, Tom (Carmen) Schultz; numerous cousins and friends and her beloved dog of 13 years, BJ.

A Memorial Service will be held 3pm Saturday, March 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Bradenton Police Department, K-9 Unit. The family also wishes to thank Tidewell Hospice for their loving care of our mother. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now