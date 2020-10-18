Joan Shea
Joan Shea passed away at noon on Monday, October 12, 2020. Joan (Monroe) Shea was born in 1929 in Hartford, WI, and grew up with three sisters and one brother. Joan graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI in the early 1950's. Joan then taught elementary school in Duluth, MN, and Pueblo, CO before moving to Toledo with a friend of hers to teach second grade. Joan met Dennis Shea at a dance and they later married in 1955. They have four children, Pat Shea, Kathleen Shea (m. Tom Starks), Michael Shea, and Bridget Shea (m. Marco Oliveri, now deceased). Joan is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Dennis; her four children and son-in-law, two sisters and one brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews both in Ohio and around the country.
Joan was a very creative and innovative home-maker and businesswoman. When her children were teenagers she began using her creativity making crafts. She started selling her crafts one craft show at a time and eventually that led to quite a successful second career as a craftswoman. In 1972 Joan and 13 other craft people began The Toledo Craftsman's Guild. In 1975 it was formally incorporated. Dennis even designed their first logo. Her entire family was involved in setting up and tearing down craft shows. Joan and her friend Judy are the only original members still participating until Joan's death. Until very recently Joan was still making and selling her crafts locally. For many years she also organized a seasonal craft store in Southwyck Mall and then Spring Meadows for a few years. Joan was also involved in a craft shop in Grand Rapids Ohio for several years. She truly was an ambitious crafty lady!
She always encouraged creativity in other people whenever she could. She was very generous with her compliments, time, and knowledge. She encouraged many other craft people to start their own craft business. After Dennis retired, she even had him help in the making of things in wood. He was the behind the scene helper for almost every show she did. He was always supportive of her endeavors.
Joan was an avid bridge player, garage sale shopper, and most any type of shopping. She was proud of her Irish heritage and has kept in contact with her family that lives in various locations. She and Dennis have been long time members of the Christ the King parish.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH 43623 followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Church. The Mass will be live streamed beginning at 10:45 a.m. at www.cktoledo.org
www.cktoledo.org
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Christ the King Church. The family would like to thank Ohio Living Hospice for all their compassion and care. Joan will be remembered and missed by all who knew her with much love and tenderness.