Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Sigurdson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Sigurdson


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Sigurdson Obituary
Joan Sigurdson

Joan Sigurdson, 79, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Orchard Villa in Oregon, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born April 29, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, to Floyd and Ellen (Johnson) Gibbs. She was a 1958 graduate of Clay High School, and then went to school to become a licensed beautician. Joan drove busses for both Oregon City Schools and the old Medical College of Ohio, and also worked for Schweitzer's Farms in Oregon for 17 years.

Joan was a member of the Flamettes Waterball team with Oregon Station #1. Throughout her 33 years with Station #1, Joan held every office outside of the Treasury with the Women's Auxiliary, as well as the same offices with the Northwest Ohio Fire Department Auxiliary.

Joan was an avid shopper, a brilliant card player, and a wiz in the kitchen, but her 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren were her greatest passions. Grandma Joan never missed a birthday, rarely missed an event, and would always be the first to congratulate, no matter the accomplishment. Grandma even celebrated A's and B's on report cards. Joan loved far beyond her heart's reach, and she always took so much pride in her family she cared for so deeply.

Left to cherish Joan's memory is her loving husband of 60 years, Jim; 5 children, Jim (Angie), Timothy (Julie), Terry (Tonya), Todd (Sonja), and Jennifer (Jeremy) Jones; sister Linda (Dave) Vermett; brother, Raidean Gibbs; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ellen Gibbs; mother in-law, Helen (Crowston) Sigurdson; father in-law. Guttormur Sigurdson; stepfather, Ed Tober; sister, Carole; brother, Donny; and brothers in-law, Verne and Geoffrey Sigurdson.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Oregon Fire Department #1.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now