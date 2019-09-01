|
Joan Sigurdson
Joan Sigurdson, 79, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Orchard Villa in Oregon, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was born April 29, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, to Floyd and Ellen (Johnson) Gibbs. She was a 1958 graduate of Clay High School, and then went to school to become a licensed beautician. Joan drove busses for both Oregon City Schools and the old Medical College of Ohio, and also worked for Schweitzer's Farms in Oregon for 17 years.
Joan was a member of the Flamettes Waterball team with Oregon Station #1. Throughout her 33 years with Station #1, Joan held every office outside of the Treasury with the Women's Auxiliary, as well as the same offices with the Northwest Ohio Fire Department Auxiliary.
Joan was an avid shopper, a brilliant card player, and a wiz in the kitchen, but her 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren were her greatest passions. Grandma Joan never missed a birthday, rarely missed an event, and would always be the first to congratulate, no matter the accomplishment. Grandma even celebrated A's and B's on report cards. Joan loved far beyond her heart's reach, and she always took so much pride in her family she cared for so deeply.
Left to cherish Joan's memory is her loving husband of 60 years, Jim; 5 children, Jim (Angie), Timothy (Julie), Terry (Tonya), Todd (Sonja), and Jennifer (Jeremy) Jones; sister Linda (Dave) Vermett; brother, Raidean Gibbs; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ellen Gibbs; mother in-law, Helen (Crowston) Sigurdson; father in-law. Guttormur Sigurdson; stepfather, Ed Tober; sister, Carole; brother, Donny; and brothers in-law, Verne and Geoffrey Sigurdson.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Oregon Fire Department #1.
