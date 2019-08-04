|
Joan T. Power
Joan Power, 87, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on August 2, 2019 at Oregon Healthcare. She was born on February 21, 1932 to Joseph and Helen (Foglar) Evans in Toledo, Ohio. She married Richard Power on April 18, 1964, and they spent the past 55 years together.
Joan enjoyed reading and watching television. She loved spending time and making memories with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Richard; daughters, Karen Dixon and Kathy Taylor; grandchildren, Danny Dixon, Anthony Taylor, Sarah Taylor and Angela Taylor; great-grandchildren, Caitlynn Dixon, Caleb Dixon, Jordan Brown and Lucas Heminger; step siblings, Barb Evans and Joe (Kathy) Evans.
Family and Friends will be received on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the start of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon OH. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Perrysburg, OH. Online condolences may be left at
hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019