Joan Toland
Joan Toland, 88, of Maumee and a Grand Rapids, Ohio native passed away May 13, 2020 at the Lakes of Monclova in Maumee, Ohio. She was born on October 12, 1932 to the Late Roy and Pearl (Collins) Jennings. She married James R. Toland on June 19, 1982.
Joan is a graduate of Grand Rapids High School. She worked for many years at the Grand Rapids Banking Center. Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids, Ohio. She loved to garden, care for her flowers, and canning in the summer and her baking.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim; 2 sisters, Donna Studer and Marjorie J. Thomas; 3 brothers, Edwin , Marvin and Richard Jennings; 2 half sisters, Isabelle Sasse and Goldie Pattenaude; and her step sister, Lenore Barton.
Visitation for Joan will be Saturday May 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, Ohio. Services will be at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery in Grand Rapids. Memorial donations are encouraged to a charity of the donors choice.
Published in The Blade from May 14 to May 16, 2020.