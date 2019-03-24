Joan V. Kurdys



Joan V. Kurdys, age 95, of Toledo, passed away during her sleep on March 22, 2019 in her home. She was born on May 21, 1923 to Paul and Victoria (Huba) Langa. Joan was a graduate of St. Anthony Grade School and Central Catholic High School, Class of 1942. She was a bookkeeper for 9 ½ years at the former Tiedtke's Dept. Store. Joan was a former parishioner of St. Anthony Church and a current member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She loved shopping and interior decorating. Joan was a wonderful mother who was a terrific friend to her caregiver, her daughter, Susan. She also was a most generous person who helped others without their knowledge.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 54 years, Raymond J. Kurdys. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Kurdys and brother John Langa.



Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9-10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Sight Center of NW Ohio, Cherry St. Mission Ministries or Msgr. Jerome E. Schmit Youth Foundation.



The family wishes to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the nurses at Promedica Home Health Care and Hospice and Dr. Deborah Guntsch for their exceptional care and to Father Joseph for his spiritual guidance.



Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019