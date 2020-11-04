1/2
Joanelle K. Werdehoff
1972 - 2020
Joanelle K. Werdehoff, 48, departed this life peacefully at Lakes of Sylvania surrounded by family on October 14, 2020, after a seven-year-long arduous battle with cancer. Joanelle was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 20, 1972, to Patricia J. and Darrell L. Werdehoff.

She attended Whitmer High School, and most recently worked as Food and Beverage Supervisor at Maumee Bay State Park. Her passions included cooking, her beloved dogs (Max and Laney), any trip anywhere with Jon (whether a cruise, a concert, or just to the grocery store), and weekend trips to the state parks. Her favorite park, though, always remained Maumee Bay.

She leaves behind her significant other, Jon R. Eberlin; mother, Patricia J. Paczkowski; brother, Douglas R. Werdehoff; sister, Keryn M. Werdehoff; step-brother, David J. Paczkowski; step-sisters Patty Paczkowski-Williams, Teresa Paczkowski, and Lisa (Justin) Endres as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell L. Werdehoff; stepfather, David C. Paczkowski; and step-sister, Kim James.

Her family wishes to give special thanks to her medical team and caregivers at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (Indianapolis), Dana Cancer Center, Ohioans Home Care, ProMedica private-duty care team, Lakes of Sylvania, and ProMedica Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, between the hours of 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at Maumee Bay State Park, 1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon, Ohio, 43616.

Covid-19 precautions including face covering and social distancing must be followed if attending.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a tribute/memorial in her memory to ProMedica Hospice or Dana Cancer Center.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Maumee Bay State Park
Memories & Condolences

November 3, 2020
So many fun memories working with Joanelle at Maumee Bay. I will treasure these memories forever!
Allison
Friend
November 3, 2020
Beautiful, sweet, loving, kind, caring. She's an angel always has been. Love you always
Charity
Coworker
November 3, 2020
John Naylor
