Joanie Kathryn Swarthout



Joanie Kathryn Swarthout, 69, was born on November 14, 1949, to Marion and Harlowe Swarthout in Toledo, Ohio. She died on February 13, 2019, peacefully in her home in Eureka Springs, AR, from a rare form of bile duct cancer.



Joanie was a 1967 graduate of Bowsher High. In 1976, she graduated from BG State Univ. with a BS of education in art, and in 1996 earned a BS in occupational therapy from Colorado State. During her careers she worked mainly with children.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, C. Lewis Jones. She has three beautiful children, a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren. Also surviving her is a wonderful extended family and an amazing group of friends.



A Celebration of Life for Joanie will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, 4pm to 6pm at Otsego Park Shelter, 20000 W. River Rd. Bowling Green, OH.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Michigan Detroit Chapter, 2265 Livernois, Suite 410, Troy, MI 48083. Attn: Great Strides/Victory for Violet or to: Sunshine School and Developmental Center. www.nwasunshineschool.org.



I have truly lived a blessed life by adhering to the following advice. "Live not in the resentments of yesterday nor the expectations of tomorrow. Live in the present and find the joys therein."



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019