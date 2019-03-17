JoAnn Beavers



JoAnn Beavers peacefully passed away surrounded by her children on March 16, 2019.



JoAnn was born in Centertown, KY on August 5, 1934. She and her family moved to Toledo, Ohio when she was a young girl. JoAnn married her High School sweetheart Chuck Beavers in 1952. JoAnn graduated from the University of Toledo with both a BA and a MA in education. JoAnn loved her 20-year career as an elementary teacher for the Washington Local school system. After retirement, JoAnn and Chuck moved to Arizona. JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Alma Lee Walling and her husband Charles Beavers. JoAnn is survived by her children Jeffrey, Gary (Pam), Steve (Skye) and Sarah. Her grandchildren Jennifer, Angela, Sharrah, Josh, Alyssa and Luke, her great grandchildren Taylor, Nicholas, Sierra, Savannah and Kaeleigh. Her siblings Sam (Marcia), Dave (Barb) and Sue (Denny). JoAnn enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends but they know she is with our Lord in heaven and united again with the love of her life Chuck. The family would like to thank everyone that has supported them on this journey especially our dear friend, Kathy Taylor. We would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all their hard work, care and support during this difficult time.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio Fund Development, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019