JoAnn Holtfreter
JoAnn Holtfreter, formerly of Toledo, died Sunday October 11, 2020 at Fairlawn Assisted Living in Archbold, Ohio at the age of 87, where she had lived since 2016.
After graduating from Fayette High School, she moved to Toledo and began her executive secretarial career with several organizations including Maumee Valley Country Day School and Owens-Illinois, where she retired after 25 years of service.
JoAnn was an avid and accomplished quilter. She was one of five other women who began making quilts for wall decor at Northwest Ohio Hospice in Perrysburg when it first opened.
Her husband, Clarence "Sonny" and son, Brent preceded her in death.
Surviving are her brother and sister in law, Gary and Carolyn Fidler; nephews, Jeffrey (Marie) Fidler, David and Tim Fidler; and niece, Amy (Greg) Morr.
Several great nephews and nieces also survive.
Graveside services will be held privately for the family at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.
Arrangements entrusted to Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave.
