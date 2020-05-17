Joann L. Martin
1946 - 2020
Joann L. Martin

Joann L. Martin, 73, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at University of Toledo Medical Center after a brave battle with leukemia. She was born July 18, 1946 in Toledo to Victor and Virginia (Forbes) Cislo.

She worked at Glass City Federal Credit Union for many years before her retirement. In her free time Joann loved to exercise and dance but most of all spending time with her family. She had a smile and laugh that could light up a room, and she was an inspiration to all that knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Penny (Ed Martin) Hartford; son, Richard Hartford, son, Chuck (Kelly) Hartford; daughter, Sheri Hartford; son, Todd (Crystal) Hartford; grandchildren, Angela (Ryan) Bovee, Jason Volkers, Josh Hartford, Adam Hartford, Tarah Smith, Dillon Wilson, Emilee Hartford, Crystal Hartford, Alison Myers, Randy Duff, Erica Hartford, Courtney (Lucas) Rowland, Todd Jr. Hartford, Joseigh Hartford, Amber Hartford, Madalyn Hartford, Mejestic Hartford, Dayton Hartford, and Roman Hartford; and 30 great-grandchildren.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Martin; and brother, Richard Elesa.

Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
