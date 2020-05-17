Joann L. MartinJoann L. Martin, 73, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at University of Toledo Medical Center after a brave battle with leukemia. She was born July 18, 1946 in Toledo to Victor and Virginia (Forbes) Cislo.She worked at Glass City Federal Credit Union for many years before her retirement. In her free time Joann loved to exercise and dance but most of all spending time with her family. She had a smile and laugh that could light up a room, and she was an inspiration to all that knew her.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Penny (Ed Martin) Hartford; son, Richard Hartford, son, Chuck (Kelly) Hartford; daughter, Sheri Hartford; son, Todd (Crystal) Hartford; grandchildren, Angela (Ryan) Bovee, Jason Volkers, Josh Hartford, Adam Hartford, Tarah Smith, Dillon Wilson, Emilee Hartford, Crystal Hartford, Alison Myers, Randy Duff, Erica Hartford, Courtney (Lucas) Rowland, Todd Jr. Hartford, Joseigh Hartford, Amber Hartford, Madalyn Hartford, Mejestic Hartford, Dayton Hartford, and Roman Hartford; and 30 great-grandchildren.Joann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Martin; and brother, Richard Elesa.To leave a special message for Joann's family, please visit