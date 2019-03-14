JoAnn M. (Banasiak) Kubiak



JoAnn M. (Banasiak) Kubiak, 81, of National City. MI and formerly of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born June 2, 1937, in Toledo and was the daughter of Ignatius and Jenny (Wysocki) Banasiak.



JoAnn was a hairdresser for many years and retired from the beauty shop at Elder Beerman in the former North Towne Mall. She was a longtime member of St. Adalbert Church. JoAnn was also a member of the Toledo Craftsman's Guild. Following retirement she spent her time on Little Island Lake in National City, MI, where she loved to fish and birdwatch. JoAnn also enjoyed painting. Survivors include her sons, Tim (Tami) Kubiak, Dale (Joyce) Kubiak and Russell Kubiak; grandchildren, Todd (Leda) Kubiak, Abbey Kubiak, Matthew Kubiak and Carson Kubiak; 3 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Phyllis Banasiak and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Leonard Kubiak; brothers, Sylvester Banasiak, Chester Banasiak, William Banasiak and James Banasiak and her sister, Matilda Arent. Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), where a prayer service will be held at 7:45 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, (please meet at church). Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Downs Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, P.O. Box 298, Sylvania, OH 43560 or Gliding Stars of Toledo, P.O. Box 751, Sylvania, OH 43560.



