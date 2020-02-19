|
|
(News story) JoAnn McKelvey, a church organist and music director who aimed to complement services through choice of material and performance, died Feb. 10, in the West Toledo home of her daughter Molly. She was 91.
She had cancer and other health problems, but was in ill health only recently, her daughter said.
Mrs. McKelvey, of Ottawa Hills, retired Sept. 1, 1994, from Most Blessed Sacrament Church. She became music director and organist in the early 1980s. She led a children's choir, a high school choir, a funeral choir, and the adult choir.
"She felt that good music was to enhance the liturgies, that's what she strived to do," her daughter said. "She always practiced. She strived to have outstanding technique.
"She tried to select the best music available. She was passionate about teaching the children good liturgical music," her daughter said. "She felt you were never too young to learn, or too old."
Jean McLaughlin was just starting as choir director at St. Joan of Arc Church more than 40 years ago when she met Mrs. McKelvey.
"She became a mentor to me, because I was the new kid in town," said Mrs. McLaughlin who stayed in the post for 33 years.
By couching her suggestions, she elicited the best performances.
"She had such a beautiful soul and such a beautiful way of doing things that would never hurt anyone's feelings," Mrs. McLaughlin said.
Mrs. McKelvey, after she retired, substituted for organist friends at other churches. She took part in choir trips to Europe and a chance to play organ at the Vatican.
She started in the 1950s playing organ part time at St. Charles Borromeo Church in South Toledo. After a hiatus to care for her children, she became assistant organist in the late 1960s at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral. She took another hiatus in the 1970s to care for family.
She was born Dec. 19, 1928, to Opal and Edward Scheuer and grew up on a farm near Metamora, Ohio. From age 4, she took piano lessons from her mother - who went on to teach her other daughters, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Mc- Kelvey was a 1946 graduate of Central Catholic High School, where she played trumpet in the marching band and sang in glee club and operettas.
She received a bachelor's degree from what was then the College of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill. She took graduate courses at the University of Michigan, where she studied organ.
She was an active in the local chapters of the American Guild of Organists and of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians.
She and Robert McKelvey married Oct. 11, 1952. He died Sept. 9, 2000. Their daughter Margaret Smith died April 24, 2017.
Surviving are her sons Michael, Marty, and Matt; daughters, Molly LeBlanc and Maureen Murral; 21 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
At her request, Mrs. McKelvey's body was donated to the University of Toledo's college of medicine and life sciences, the former Medical College of Ohio.
Friends will be received after 9 a.m. Saturday at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, where a memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe.
The family requests that tributes in her honor be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020