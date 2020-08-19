1/1
Joann Sylvia (Bigford) Nelson
1934 - 2020
Joann Sylvia (Bigford) Nelson

05/14/1934 - 08/14/2020

Joann Sylvia (Bigford) Nelson, died August 14, 2020, of COVID-19, in Toledo, Ohio. She was born May 14, 1934, in Appleton, Wisconsin, to Bert and Viola Bigford. In 1952, Joann married Robert Arthur Nelson, of Racine, Wisconsin. Together they raised five sons: Michael Allen, Steven Arthur, Daniel Alvin, Thomas Allen, and James Andrew. In addition to raising a large family, Joan studied tax preparation and went on to own and operate her own successful tax preparation business in Maumee, Ohio, where she and her husband Bob relocated in 1977.

Joann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, and was active in the Lutheran church throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2017; her son, Dan in 2018; and her granddaughter, Laura, in 1983. She is survived by a brother, Glen (Rosella) Bigford of New London, WI; by sons, Michael (Dee) of Kenosha, WI, Steven (Nicola) of Woodstock, IL, Thomas and James of Toledo, OH; as well as grandchildren, Jesse, Sarah, Daniel (Dilan), Jeff, Timothy, and Marissa; and great-grandchildren, Jakob, Jaxson, Scout, and Harper; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. Funeral services will be private. Interment will also be private at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, which provided compassionate care to both Joann and Bob in their final days. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
