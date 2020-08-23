JoAnn WallsJoAnn (Tutterow) Walls, age 88, of Holland, went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 20, 2020, while a resident of the Lakes of Monclova. She was born September 11, 1931, in Swanton to Albert and Daisy (Grammer) Tutterow. JoAnn married Clifford Walls on November 26, 1966. Clifford was the Pastor of the Church of the First Born, Holland, from 1968-78. Joann was currently a member of Bethel Assembly of God, Perrysburg. A 1949 graduate of Springfield High School, she was a devoted homemaker and also worked as a housekeeper at St. Luke's Hospital. In her free time JoAnn enjoyed gardening, crochet, line dancing and playing the piano, which was her pride and joy. She was even known to play UNO on the floor with her grandchildren.Left to cherish her memory is her special granddaughter, Mistilyn (Jason) Grames and their children, Autum and Brittany; son, Stanley "Butch" (Catherine) Ganshow; grandchildren, Diana Jones, Stanley and Patrick Ganshow; and nine additional great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; also by her beloved husband, Clifford in 1997; children, Gerald and Steve Ganshow; siblings, Robert and Pete Tutterow and Ernestine Birnstihl; and grandson, Steven Ganshow.Family and friends are invited to visit from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Walker Funeral Home, Holland Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Pastor Kevin Starr will preside and burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Per the Ohio mandate, facial coverings will be required for all events.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bethel Assembly of God, 665 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551.