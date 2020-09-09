1/1
JoAnna Anthony
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnna Anthony

JoAnna Anthony, also known lovingly as "Bama", passed away unexpectedly on the morning of September 5, 2020. JoAnn loved life and had an infectious smile and sense of humor that brought joy to those around her. JoAnn's unwavering love and support was a source of strength to her family and friends. She was the cheerleader who never gave up on a loved one. She was a cherished confidant who was always ready to listen. She was a dedicated healer and source of valued medical advice. She was the rock of her family. Her loss is devastating.

JoAnn was born in DuBois, PA, on March 29, 1946, to Louis and Letitia Grilli. She graduated from Clearview High School in Elyria, OH. Upon graduation she obtained her bachelor's degree in Nursing from the Maumee Valley School of Nursing. She acquired her Master of Science Degree from the University of Detroit, Mercy. She was a licensed Physician's Assistant and provided expert care for her patients in The Toledo Hospital Emergency Room from 1971 until her retirement in 2001. She later worked at the Prompt Care in Sturgis, MI.

JoAnn was active and enjoyed boating, golfing, bowling, dancing to live music, playing cards and was a wonderful gardener. She enjoyed these activities in her native Toledo and at her second home in The Villages of Florida. She loved having her family and friends over for comforting food and fun and we are left to treasure these lasting memories. She loved talking and sharing stories of her adventures, most recently being a two-week trip to Italy. It was her second return to the beautiful country where she was eager to explore her Italian heritage.

JoAnn is survived by her devoted husband and soulmate of 35 years, James (Jim) Anthony; loving children, John (Stephanie) Cooper, Christine (Jeff) Wiechers and Mark Cooper; brother, Mark (Joyce) Grilli; sister, Terri (John) Campbell; sister-in-law, Joanne Grilli; sister-law, Judy (Gene) Miller and brother-in-law, Jerry (Connie) Anthony; grandson, Brent Bodie; granddaughters, Madison Cooper and Lilly Cooper and great granddaughter, Oakley Logan; blended grandchildren, Brittany (Pescara), Wesley and Spencer Wiechers; numerous nieces and nephews; many cherished friends and colleagues and her beloved canine companion, Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Louis Grilli.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12th, from 2:00 to 6:00 at Reeb Funeral Home located at 5712 North Main Street in Sylvania, OH. A brief memorial service will follow. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of their choice. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Jim, Chris, John and Mark, we are so very sorry. JoAnn was a very special person, as you all know. She is missed. She is now your Guardian Angel. You are in our prayers.
Bob and Maggie Dame
Bob and Maggie Dame
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved