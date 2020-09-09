JoAnna Anthony
JoAnna Anthony, also known lovingly as "Bama", passed away unexpectedly on the morning of September 5, 2020. JoAnn loved life and had an infectious smile and sense of humor that brought joy to those around her. JoAnn's unwavering love and support was a source of strength to her family and friends. She was the cheerleader who never gave up on a loved one. She was a cherished confidant who was always ready to listen. She was a dedicated healer and source of valued medical advice. She was the rock of her family. Her loss is devastating.
JoAnn was born in DuBois, PA, on March 29, 1946, to Louis and Letitia Grilli. She graduated from Clearview High School in Elyria, OH. Upon graduation she obtained her bachelor's degree in Nursing from the Maumee Valley School of Nursing. She acquired her Master of Science Degree from the University of Detroit, Mercy. She was a licensed Physician's Assistant and provided expert care for her patients in The Toledo Hospital Emergency Room from 1971 until her retirement in 2001. She later worked at the Prompt Care in Sturgis, MI.
JoAnn was active and enjoyed boating, golfing, bowling, dancing to live music, playing cards and was a wonderful gardener. She enjoyed these activities in her native Toledo and at her second home in The Villages of Florida. She loved having her family and friends over for comforting food and fun and we are left to treasure these lasting memories. She loved talking and sharing stories of her adventures, most recently being a two-week trip to Italy. It was her second return to the beautiful country where she was eager to explore her Italian heritage.
JoAnn is survived by her devoted husband and soulmate of 35 years, James (Jim) Anthony; loving children, John (Stephanie) Cooper, Christine (Jeff) Wiechers and Mark Cooper; brother, Mark (Joyce) Grilli; sister, Terri (John) Campbell; sister-in-law, Joanne Grilli; sister-law, Judy (Gene) Miller and brother-in-law, Jerry (Connie) Anthony; grandson, Brent Bodie; granddaughters, Madison Cooper and Lilly Cooper and great granddaughter, Oakley Logan; blended grandchildren, Brittany (Pescara), Wesley and Spencer Wiechers; numerous nieces and nephews; many cherished friends and colleagues and her beloved canine companion, Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Louis Grilli.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12th, from 2:00 to 6:00 at Reeb Funeral Home located at 5712 North Main Street in Sylvania, OH. A brief memorial service will follow. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity of their choice
