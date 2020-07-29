Joanna Lynn KuhnJoanna Lynn Kuhn, 59, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on July 25, 2020, at St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born on December 12, 1960, in Wauseon, OH. She married Jeffery Kuhn on July 17, 1982, and together raised 2 children.Joanna (Joni) graduated from The University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1995 and Bowling Green State University with a Master of Arts degree in 1998. As a professional clinical counselor, she enjoyed listening to and helping others. Joni loved to travel with her husband and close friends, visiting Europe, all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, and taking various cruises. Her happy place was the beach and ocean. Joni was an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan and Ohio State University football fan. She enjoyed reading and her dachshunds, Hershey and Baron, but she especially loved being with her husband, family, and friends.Joni is survived by her husband, Jeffery; children, Danielle and Brian; mother, Joann Kajfasz; sister, Amy (Dennis) Reitzel. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Towers.Visitation will be on July 31, 2020, at Reeb Funeral Home from 4 pm until 8 pm. The funeral service will be at Reeb Funeral Home on August 1, 2020, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, tributes can be made in Joni's name to The Toledo Zoo or The Victory Center. On-line condolences may be left