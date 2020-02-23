|
Joanne Beverly (Bunce) Schlosser
Joanne Beverly (Bunce) Schlosser, age 88, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born December 21, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Walter and Agnes (Christiansen) Bunce. Joanne retired as a bookkeeper from Gilbert's Home Improvement. She was a parishioner of Messiah Lutheran Church and a member of the Jolly Rogers Sailing Club.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jack Schlosser; sons, Jeffrey S. (Laurie) Burns, Dale A. (Janet) Francis, Jeffrey A. (Barbara) Schlosser, and Jack C. Schlosser; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Karen Lee Francis Haney.
Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020