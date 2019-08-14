|
|
Joanne C. Arndt
Joanne C. Arndt, 73 of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, August 10 2019 at her home following a 4 ½ year courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Her husband Aubrey was at her side. She was born December 24, 1945 in Benton Harbor MI, to William and Mary (Wager) Rinehart. She married Aubrey E. Arndt in Kalamazoo, MI on April 23, 1966. Joanne and Aubrey have raised 3 children and celebrated over 53 years of marriage together. In addition to being a homemaker, she enjoyed many activities including golf, kayaking, biking, cooking and bird watching, just to name a few. A woman of tremendous faith she was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She was active in numerous ministries which included cooking for the priest, making countless rosaries for various other ministries which included the members of the RCIA. She was devoted to the Eucharist and was the light of Christ to many. Through it all, it was her husband and family that gave her the greatest joy, especially her grandchildren for whom she was very proud.
In addition to her husband Aubrey, she is survived by her children; Matthew (Tina) Arndt of Sylvania, OH, Karyn (Ronald) Juncker of Grafton, OH, Rebecca Docherty of Bay Village, OH; grandchildren, Katrina, Erika, Emily, Molly, Brady, Riley and Mason; brothers, Bill (Diane) Rinehart, Ron (Margo) Rinehart, Jack Rinehart, John (Terrie) Rinehart and sister, Jeanne (Dean) Petersen. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m. with a Vigil Service and Rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Gray Stone Hall 29101 Hufford Road, Perrysburg. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg. Celebrant will be Fr. Jeffrey Walker, assisted by Deacon Gary Thrun. Concelebrants will be Fr. Nicholas Weibl. Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Perrysburg, OH. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: The Ovarian Cancer Connection or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory, or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019