Joanne "D" Walbolt, 70, of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly, July 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. Joanne was born on March 2, 1949 in Parma, Ohio to Edward and Betty (Glaser) Demeter. She was a graduate of the Byzantine Catholic High School in Parma in the class of 1967. On September 2, 1995 she married Kevin Walbolt in Toledo.



Joanne used her accounting skills learned from the University of Dayton before raising her family. Throughout the years she also worked at Foodtown in Waterville and other retail stores. It didn't matter where she was employed, she was always the best employee and entertained her coworkers with her great sense of humor. She was the star wherever she worked or wherever she went. Joanne was also the star, and the life of every family party.



Joanne is survived by her husband Kevin Walbolt; her son Gregory (Sheri Grigg) Rakotci; her daughters Sarah Velker, Julie (Jason) Bagnato, Amber (Jay) Rybarczyk; her grandchildren Emma, Zoe, Chase, Lily, Kathryn and Eli, and her sisters Janice O'Barsky, Dr. Jacqueline (Paul) Hoynes, and Jill (Dennis Dangel) Demeter. She is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Joanne's life revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren. Her eyes lit up whenever she spoke about any one of them. Joanne loved her whole extended family. She was the one who kept everyone together by making sure the family kept in touch and had family gatherings. In addition to her love of family and friends, she loved flowers and gardening.



Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday July 22 from 2 to 7 pm at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, Ohio. Services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019