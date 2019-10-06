|
Joanne E. (Gee) Rutledge
Joanne E. Rutledge, 80, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Meadows of Kalida, Ohio. She was born December 15, 1938, in Dundee, Michigan, to the late Edwin Eugene Gee and Lillian Ester (Stowell) Gee.
Joanne graduated from Dundee Community School. She worked at Owens Corning Fiberglass and Plaskon Electronic Materials in Toledo, Ohio, as an executive secretary. She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church in Toledo, Ohio, for 50 years. She served on their board, loved to sing in the choir, was a lay person and visited the sick.
Joanne enjoyed playing golf and traveling with her late husband Bob. She loved to travel to Florida and spend time with her sister, Judy and her niece, Wendy and her children, Leslie and Dan. She was an avid sports fan and loved to root for the underdog.
Joanne was blessed to have a dear friend, Karen Sarka, in her life for 48 years who was like an adopted daughter to her.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Edwin Gehr, who passed on April 6, 1960. Also her husband, Robert Rutledge, who died on July 26, 1994. They were married on October 28, 1972.
A dear friend to all, she will be sorely missed by her sister, Judith (Marvin) Reaume; niece, Wendy (Shawn) Morris; nephew, Todd Reaume; great-niece, Leslie Morris; great-nephew, Daniel Morris and sister-in-law, Ruth Rutledge.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or Cherry Street Missions.
No public services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeral Director, Eric MD Bell, of Pittsboro, Indiana.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019