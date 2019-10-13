|
|
Joanne H. Mermer
Joanne H. Mermer 83 of Perrysburg, passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019. She was born in Oregon, Ohio on February 18, 1936 to Joseph and Helen Haas. Joanne was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Mary Manse College.
She was a gifted artist who received numerous awards and sold water color paintings throughout Northwest Ohio. She was also a member of the Toledo Artists Club. Joanne loved attending local flea markets and estate sales and especially enjoyed meeting new people. She was a devoted wife and mother and will always be remembered as a kind and gentle soul to all who knew her.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John and daughter-in-law, Kathryn Mermer as well as numerous siblings. She is survived by her children, Michael Mermer, Mary Jo Mermer, John (Belinda) Mermer, Patricia (Gene) Luciano and Jennifer ( Ben) Lieb as well as 9 grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday October 18, 2019 in St. Rose Church, Perrysburg at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. Memorials may take the form of contributions to . Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019