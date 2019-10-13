Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Mermer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne H. Mermer


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne H. Mermer Obituary
Joanne H. Mermer

Joanne H. Mermer 83 of Perrysburg, passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019. She was born in Oregon, Ohio on February 18, 1936 to Joseph and Helen Haas. Joanne was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Mary Manse College.

She was a gifted artist who received numerous awards and sold water color paintings throughout Northwest Ohio. She was also a member of the Toledo Artists Club. Joanne loved attending local flea markets and estate sales and especially enjoyed meeting new people. She was a devoted wife and mother and will always be remembered as a kind and gentle soul to all who knew her.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John and daughter-in-law, Kathryn Mermer as well as numerous siblings. She is survived by her children, Michael Mermer, Mary Jo Mermer, John (Belinda) Mermer, Patricia (Gene) Luciano and Jennifer ( Ben) Lieb as well as 9 grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday October 18, 2019 in St. Rose Church, Perrysburg at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. Memorials may take the form of contributions to . Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now