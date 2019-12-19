Home

Services
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
Joanne H. Schulte


1930 - 2019
Joanne H. Schulte Obituary
Joanne H. Schulte

Joanne H. Schulte, 89, of Stony Ridge, OH passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born August 8, 1930 in Stony Ridge to George and Edythe (Schaefer) Henning. She married Wayne E. Schulte in Stony Ridge at St. John's Lutheran Church on September 9, 1950. They celebrated nearly 61 years of marriage before Wayne's passing in March of 2012. In addition to being a homemaker, Joanne worked several years as the assistant postmaster in Stony Ridge. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge, where until recently had been active in the Rebecca Circle. She volunteered many years at Otterbein Portage Valley and received the Chairman's Award in 1993. Joanne was a devoted wife and mother as it was her family that gave her the most joy.

Joanne is survived by her children, Christy (Paul) Feldman of Worthington, John F. Schulte of Luckey and Becky (Guy) Elston of Stony Ridge and also five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Wayne, she was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters and one brother.

Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main Street, Luckey, OH. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at The Funeral Home, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Otterbein Portage Valley or to a . Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

www.marshfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019
