Joanne Hammer
Joanne Hammer, passed away on May 16, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Facility. She will now be able to join her father, Richard Hammer, as well as her aunt, Aunt Anne Hammer and many other aunts and uncles.
Joanne leaves behind her mother, Carol Hammer; her brothers, Ralph, Mike (Wendy), Pat; her sisters, Ruthann (John) Hammer, Caroline Riling, Lori (Bill) Finn; her aunts, Grace (Robert) Twining, Sharon Helfrich and her uncle, Ron Hammer.
Joanne has suffered too long with MS. May she finally be able to rest in peace.
Due to the current restrictions with Covid 19; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.