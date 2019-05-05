Resources More Obituaries for JoAnne Clark Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JoAnne Harmount (Higley) Clark

JoAnne Harmount (Higley) Clark



JoAnne Harmount (Higley) Clark, age 72, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by those who loved her very much. JoAnne was born August 7, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Timmons Higley "Jack" and Mary Josephine Higley (England). In 1967, JoAnne married V. Peter Clark and seven years later they started their family, raising son, Justin and daughter, Hadley, soon after. JoAnne shared with her family a few days before her passing that the most important thing to her was her family. She treated her closest and dearest friends like family, and she treated acquaintances and strangers as friends. She always had something positive to share with others about the characteristics & life endeavors of all those she adored. It was always a priority to Joanne to support her loved ones in taking advantage of opportunities for education and amazing experiences. From fantastic world travels and summer camps for her family, to annual



memberships to local museums, zoos and several extracurricular activities for her grandchildren, to playing an active role in her children's education while she was a parent at Maumee Valley Country Day School; JoAnne's support made a tremendous impact on many lives. Being involved at MVCDS was deeply important to JoAnne, and during her term as a board member, she helped initiate a major Capital Campaign for the school to help enrich the experience of the students and



faculty of the future. Justin and Hadley made lifelong friends at MVCDS, as well as their respective colleges. And a common thread with all of these friends, was that JoAnne was like a second mother to all of them. She took time to talk with all her children's friends and sincerely tried to get to know them for who they were. She was always the "cool" mom who gave her kids just enough slack to figure their own way in the world, yet kept them close enough to feel confident, safe, and loved. The outpouring of sentiments from these friends is a true testament to the positive affect she had on the many people who were touched by her love.



In her past, JoAnne worked as a Dental Assistant, then she imported and sold authentic Peruvian alpaca ponchos in her hippy days, and she was an avid photographer. However, her favorite "job" was that of being a supportive and open-minded Wife, Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend to all of those whom she loved very much.



She was an avid fan of Duke basketball and professional tennis, and she enthusiastically watched the excitement of March Madness in her final days. She enjoyed the sound of her various wind chimes blowing in the wind in her yards. She loved listening to music. In addition to rocking out to reggae and classical rock, singing along with her husband Peter to their XM 50s station during their many road trips was one of her favorite past times. She was an exceptional hostess; she made sure her guest rooms were adorned with fresh bouquets of flowersfrom her garden, and she always had hors d'oeuvres and a margarita ready for guests. In addition to enjoying having family and friends visit, she thoroughly enjoyed sharing their home and breathtaking Vermont landscape for many of their family and friends' weddings and celebrations. She was an avid supporter of the arts, and she had a special fondness for the glass medium, blown glass vases particularly; they were a staple thoughtful beautiful gift to many from JoAnne.



In addition to her parents, JoAnne is preceded in death by her brother, William Edwin Higley II "Billy". She is survived by her loving husband, Peter; son, Justin (Jennifer); daughter Hadley (Matt); grandchildren, Stella Clark (9), Tucker Clark (6) and Skylee Gingo (6); she is also survived by her cherished in-laws (Cassie Higley and Michael and Susan Clark), cousins, nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends.



The family will hold a Celebration of her life at a later date.



