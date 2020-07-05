1/
Joanne K. Jannucci
1937 - 2020
Joanne K. Jannucci

Joanne K. Jannucci, 82, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Orchard Villa. Joanne was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 24, 1937 to Henry A. and Mary Hildred (Mangett) Peregoy. She was a 1955 graduate of Clay High School. Joanne loved traveling with her husband and family, visiting almost every state, as well as many countries around the globe. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, genealogy, reading and spending time with family.

Joanne married Gene Jannucci June 16, 1956, and he preceded in death in 2012; along with her parents; daughter, Mary Jannucci Claar; brother, Donald Peregoy; and sister, Virginia Bittner. Joanne is survived by her children, Jon A. Jannucci and Lisa (Frank Jr.) Jennings; grandsons, Nicholas and Adam Arquette; great granddaughters, Emily and Isabella; loving nieces and nephew.

Family services were held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. Interment followed at Willow Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Joanne's memory are asked to consider Cherry Street Mission Ministries (1501 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43604) or Helping Hands of St. Louis (Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo, 1933 Spielbusch Ave., Toledo, OH 43604).

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
