Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Joanne Katherine Hahn


Joanne Katherine Hahn


1945 - 2019
Joanne Katherine Hahn Obituary
Joanne Katherine Hahn

Joanne K. Hahn, 73, of Graytown, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 24, 2019 with her husband by her side, following a brief illness. Joanne was born on June 15, 1945 in Graytown, Ohio to William and Katherine (Distel) Detzel and proudly resided in Graytown, Ohio her entire life. She graduated valedictorian of Oak Harbor High School in 1963. Joanne worked for the National Bank of Oak Harbor and as an insurance agent in Oak Harbor, Ohio. The roles she cherished most were loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked tirelessly to raise her children and encouraged their education. Joanne could often be found cheering on her grandson at his baseball and hockey games. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Joanne is survived by her husband James K. Hahn Sr.; children, Shawn (Valerie) St. Clair and Dr. Jennifer (William) St. Clair Russell; grandson, Max St. Clair; step-children, Cindy Gast, James K. Hahn Jr., Terry Hahn, Tim (Cheryl) Hahn, and Laurie Shasteen; brother, William (Judy) Detzel; along with many nieces, nephews, and loving family members. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm, where a scripture service will be held at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Mt, Carmel Catholic Church, 1105 North Elliston Road, Martin, Ohio, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00am. Interment: Oak Harbor Union Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019
