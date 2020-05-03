Joanne KernJoanne was one of five children born to Howard and Gertrude Hoffman in Toledo, Ohio. Joanne attended grade school at St. Vincent De Paul in Toledo and later attended St. Josephs High School in Fremont, Ohio, after her family moved there.While attending St. Vincent De Paul, she met her future love of her life, Jim Kern. After corresponding with Jim while he was stationed in Korea they were married in the fall of 1954. They remained married until his death in 2003 one year shy of their 50th anniversary. Together they raised four children.Joanne worked for Jacobsons at Franklin Park from 1974 until her retirement in 1994. Joanne was a ferocious reader (paperback books preferred) and spending summers in the U.P. of Michigan after her retirement. She was always in the mood to take you out for a bite to eat and conversation.Jim wrote the following ode to describe Joanne "Bathing, loving, guiding, teaching, each and every day. What a proud, caring mother she's always been... Praying, nurturing, and guiding them thru growing years. My Joanne" "There are grandchildren now to be held and sang to sleep.... Plenty of love for all, My Joanne"Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald and sister, Jeanette. She is survived by her brother, Dean; children, Dave (Cheryl), Kathy, Mike (Jocelyn) and Mary Beth (Ken); grandchildren, Gillian, Joshua (Emily), Sarah (Kyle), Ben (Paula), James (Mary), Nick (Marna), Edgar, Kaitlin (Levi), Barbara (Ray). Along with four great grandchildren, Nevaeha, Oriana, Ethan, Isabelle and best friend, Max, who was always by her side.Joanne's interment was held privately at Toledo Memorial Park with Fr. James Auth officiating. There will be a memorial picnic this summer details to follow in the future. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio. 419-475-5055. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Toledo Humane Society.