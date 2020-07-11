Joanne Long08/24/1939 - 07/03/2020Joanne "Jo" Elane Long, 80, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully, late on Friday, July, 3, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on August 24, 1939 in Turner, Michigan to John and Edna Bodrogian. Jo was raised in a traditional Romanian household and spoke the language fluently. After high school she married her sweetheart: Walt Long; shortly after she obtained her beauticians license.Jo worked hard and persevered in her career; she was the owner, operator and head beautician of her own salon, (Jo's Beaute Salon) for 32 years. After closing the doors of the shop, she continued to work as a beautician for an additional 8 years, before finally retiring.Jo enjoyed tending her lawn and garden, spending time by her pool, and vacationing in Sanibel Island, Florida. She was an avid bowler, card/bunco player, and world traveler. She will be forever remembered by her family and close friends for her love of the sun, attention to detail, boldness and hard-working demeanor.Jo was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Henry; sister, Anna Mae Krumm and husband of 65 years, Alton "Walt" Long. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Mathenia (Dave), Valerie Long-Monday (Kirk); grandchildren, Jessica Torres (Eric), Jordan Henry (Cherisse), Lauren Monday-Beabout (Robert), Evan Monday (Breanna) and four great grandchildren, Korra, Jaiden, Robbie and Valerie.Her Family will receive friends for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 40 in building at a time, guest please limit your time so that others may have a chance to pay their respects and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Sunday after 2:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 p.m.