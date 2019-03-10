|
|
Joanne M. Gernheuser
Joanne M Gernheuser, age 88, passed away March 5, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Katherine and James McCloskey. She had been employed at Toledo Trust and Lucas County Engineers.
She liked to landscape, garden and she loved tap dancing. She enjoyed swimming at the Anne Grady Center and seeing her friends at TOPS meetings. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted, son Ted Jr, siblings Jimmy McCloskey and Judith "Bridget" Blum. She is survived by son Bill (Robin) Gernheuser, daughters Janice Mulder and Kelly Kelley, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Susan McCloskey and Joanne Gernheuser. Joanne's service will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 11:00am at Epiphany Lutheran Church 915 Reynolds Road Toledo, Ohio. There will be a luncheon following the service.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019