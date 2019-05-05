Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Joanne M. Ratliff, age 83, of Toledo, passed away April 28, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Joanne was born June 22, 1935 in Toledo to Lester and Ada (West) Billeau. She was employed with the Toledo Hospital Central Supply for more than 30 years. She enjoyed coloring, word searches, games and talking with the ladies.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ratliff, Sr. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Robin) Ratliff, Susan (Timothy, Sr.) Langlois; grandchildren, Timothy (Erica) Langlois, Jr., Tanner Langlois, Jordan Ratliff, Cullen (Jenny) Ratliff; great granddaughter Nora Rae Ratliff; and brother, William (Marilyn) Billeau and family.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 7:00 pm. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ebeid Hospice Residence in Joanne's memory.

To leave a special message for Joanne's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019
