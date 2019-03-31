Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Regina Coeli Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Regina Coeli Church
Joanne M. Szewczykowski, age 76, of Sylvania, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1943 to Aloysius and Virginia (Labiak) Szewczykowski in Toledo. Joanne worked as a dedicated lab technician for St. Vincent's Hospital. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and traveling.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving is her sister, Bernadine (Dale) Overly; brother, Eugene (Sherry) Szewczykowski; nephews, James Overly, Eugene (Beth) Overly, Ronald (Pam) Overly, V.M. (Leah) Love; and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Regina Coeli Church at 1:00 p.m. where family and friends may visit after 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial tributes may be directed to Ebeid Hospice or a .

Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.

www.sujkowskiairport.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
