David F. Koch Funeral Home
520 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 626-1070
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
David F. Koch Funeral Home
520 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
David F. Koch Funeral Home
520 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
Joanne Marie (Zidarin) Harris


1948 - 2020
Joanne Marie (Zidarin) Harris Obituary
Joanne Marie (Zidarin) Harris

Joanne Marie (Zidarin) Harris, 71, of Huron, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, February 17, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. Born on November 14, 1948, in Toledo, OH, the daughter of Joseph J. and Mardell Yvonne (Herner) Zidarin. Joanne graduated from Bowsher High School in 1966. Following graduation, Joanne held several positions in her career including time at Roose & Wade Brokerage, Cedar Point, Berlin Middle School, was a past president of The Democratic Women of Erie County and the Erie County Board of Elections, where she retired in 2014 as Deputy Director.

She enjoyed gardening, thrift shopping, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. Joanne especially enjoyed visiting casinos and playing the slots. Following retirement, she was also an active volunteer at Care and Share.

Loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend; Joanne is survived by her husband of 46 years, James L. Harris, whom she married on October 6, 1973; her mother, Mardell Zidarin of Huron; her children, Jeremy of Doylestown, PA, Julie (Sean) Hoover of Berlin Heights and Jessica (Rock) Farlow of Bay View; six grandchildren, Maxwell and Weston Hoover, Topanga and Mariska Farlow, and Connor and Declan Harris; and a brother, Joseph (Cindy) Zidarin of Monroeville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph J. Zidarin.

It was Joanne's wish to be cremated. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. at the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Rev. Philip A. Gardner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to Southern Care Hospice Services.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Joanne's family at davidfkoch.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020
