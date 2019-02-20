Home

Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Joanne Luettke
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Joanne Mary (Eckel) Luettke


Joanne Mary (Eckel) Luettke Obituary
Joanne Mary (Eckel) Luettke

2/09/1928 – 2/16/2019

Joanne Luettke, 91, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hospice of NW Ohio-Toledo.

She had been employed as a bookkeeper with the former Toledo Terminal Railroad prior to her retirement. Joanne was an avid reader and a world traveler. She loved jigsaw puzzles, music, playing the organ and Broadway type shows. She also enjoyed walking at Wildwood Metro Park and shopping. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Toledo.

Her parents, Paul Eckel and Jane Eckel Studer; brothers, Ken and Bob; sister, Pat Guinall and granddaughter Heather Cheloff all preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children, Mary (Joseph) Mascazine, Jane Cheloff and Rick (Nikki) Luettke; 7 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and special friend, Cathy Laub.

Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at the mortuary on Saturday after 9 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.

Interment Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice of NW Ohio or Sew Hope.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2019
