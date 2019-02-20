Joanne Mary (Eckel) Luettke



2/09/1928 – 2/16/2019



Joanne Luettke, 91, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hospice of NW Ohio-Toledo.



She had been employed as a bookkeeper with the former Toledo Terminal Railroad prior to her retirement. Joanne was an avid reader and a world traveler. She loved jigsaw puzzles, music, playing the organ and Broadway type shows. She also enjoyed walking at Wildwood Metro Park and shopping. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Toledo.



Her parents, Paul Eckel and Jane Eckel Studer; brothers, Ken and Bob; sister, Pat Guinall and granddaughter Heather Cheloff all preceded her in death.



Surviving are her children, Mary (Joseph) Mascazine, Jane Cheloff and Rick (Nikki) Luettke; 7 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and special friend, Cathy Laub.



Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at the mortuary on Saturday after 9 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.



Interment Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice of NW Ohio or Sew Hope.



