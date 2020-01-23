|
Joanne Peck Youngen
Joanne Peck Youngen, 91, Toledo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on November 12, 1928. She grew up in Ann Arbor until her family moved to Maumee, where she attended Maumee High School and graduated from Maumee Valley Country Day School. She attended Syracuse University, and graduated from University of Michigan in 1950 with a B.S. in Education. Joanne taught school from 1950 to 1953, and started to raise her family of four daughters, while remaining very active in volunteer duties, including the Junior League of Toledo and the Toledo Museum of Art. She later received her Master of Landscape Architecture degree from University of Michigan in 1973. Joanne was employed by The Collaborative, Inc. from 1973 to 1993, and was self-employed until 2008. She was a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA). She served as president on the Ohio Chapter ASLA Executive Committee, the Maumee Valley Section ASLA, and the State of Ohio Board of Landscape Architect Examiners. She was a Registered Landscape Architect in both Ohio and Florida, and obtained the Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards (CLARB) Certification. She was elected to Tribute to Women and Industry (TWIN) in 1981, and was cited by Town & Country as a leader in residential landscape design in Northwest Ohio.
Joanne is survived by her four daughters: Jane Adair Wagner (Charles); Ann Benedict-Dansard Crawford, Sally Peck Boyd and Mary Corlett Kline; her sister, Mary Peck Gallaway (Richard); grandchildren, Kurt Wagner (Katie), Jordan Boyd (Jaime) and John Boyd, Michael Kline and Katie Kline; first husband and father of her daughters, Mr. Benjamin Dansard; nephew Rick Gallaway, niece Laura Gallaway; and her husband, Dr. Robert Youngen.
She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Willis Seamans Peck and Geraldine Merrill Benedict Peck; her sister, Sally Doane Peck and her husband, Mr. Keith McKenney.
Services for Joanne Youngen will be at Saint Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to (), Saint Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church (lovelearnserve.org), or Ohio Living Foundation (ohioliving.org).
Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020