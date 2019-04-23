Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Joanne Rangel, 82, died April 19, 2019, with her family by her side in Toledo, Ohio.

She was born September 21, 1936, to Francisco and Esperanza Ramirez.

Joanne spent 65 years married to the love of her life, David. They created a great family together with 9 children, 21 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. She devoted her life to her family and loved sewing, crafting, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rita Butte, and great grandsons, Adrian Watson and Gavin Cole.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, April 26th, from 2-8 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27th, beginning at 10 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to Immaculate Conception Church. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
