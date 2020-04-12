The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Joanne Reed


1943 - 2020
Joanne Reed Obituary
Joanne Reed

05/14/1943 - 04/10/2020

Joanne Reed age 76 of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Joanne was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 14, 1943 to Carl K. and Catherine (Kramer) Webster.

Joanne was employed as a dispatcher for the Checkered Cab Company for 13 years. She enjoyed watching her grandson, Joe play hockey; her cats; watching boxing and was an avid Detroit Tiger fan.

Surviving are her daughters, Julie L. (LeRoy) Walter, Catherine (Kenneth) Rudolph; grandchildren, Joseph, Jessica, LeRoy IV. and Adam Jr.; great-granddaughters, My'Lee and Brianna. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Shinavar and son, Jonathon Cameron.

Services for Joanne will be private. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerefuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020
