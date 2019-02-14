Joanne Reno



Joanne Reno, age 85, of Holland, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Toledo on May 7, 1933, to Herman and Francis (Schmidt) Kurth. On January 2, 1951, she married Donald A. Reno and together they raised 7 children.



Joanne worked in Home Healthcare as a Home Health Aid for over 25 years. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and she loved gardening, bingo and camping. She also enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas and was once on a bowling league for many years, but what was most important to her was spending time with her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her sons, Donald S. (Terri) Reno, David Reno and Mark Reno; daughters, Kathleen (James) Biblewski, Karen (Mark) Hebler, Christine (William) Case and Cynthia Welniak; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Jeanne (Lynn) Gowin; as well as sisters-in-law, Carol (Bob) Caswell and Betty Froman. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Reno; grandson, Andrew Reno; brothers, James, Walter and Donald Kurth; as well as her sister, LaDonna Kurth.



Friends will be received from 2-8 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 6149 Hill Ave. Toledo, OH 43615, where her family will receive friends after 9:00 AM. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Joanne's memory to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010. Special memories or condolences may be shared by visiting our website at www.neville-funeral.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2019