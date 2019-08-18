|
|
Joanne Riley Monroe
Joanne Riley Monroe of Maumee, born November 9, 1925, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her residence in Findlay, Ohio. She is survived by her very special friend and niece, Marquita Marie (Craig) Collingwood of Bloomdale, Ohio; daughter, Belinda Jo Jackson; grandsons, Jary, Christopher and Collin of Tucson; sister-in-law, Barbara Riley of Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her husband of 46 years, Samuel Leroy Monroe; brothers, William S. Riley, George C. (Ingeborg) Riley of Florida; sisters, Okla Marquita Riley Stabb, Mary Georgette (Henry) Weckbacher of Canton.
Jo spent a lifetime travelling and was a dedicated member of the Toledo Opera Guild, Toledo Opera Assn., Laureate Beta Pi Chapter Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Ladies Auxiliary Sixth Armored Division Assn. for many years.
Services will be private. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019