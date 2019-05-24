Joanne Rita Arend



Joanne Rita Arend, 79, of Antwerp passed from this life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.



Joanne was born in Toledo on July 31, 1939, a daughter of the late Helen Mary (Komorowski) and Harry Frank Sadoski.



She was a 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Toledo; a legal secretary at Marshall, Wilson & Yeasting, Toledo; a driver for Paulding County taking disabled residents to their doctor appointments; & a customer service associate at Target, Fort Wayne. She worked tirelessly to raise her children and encourage their education. She was a room mother, a Girl Scout leader, a Cub Scout den mother, a religious ed teacher, and a member of the Rosary-Altar Society and Red Hats. She deeply loved her immediate family and her large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She reliably sent birthday cards and letters to so many of her family and friends. She was a frequent patron of the Antwerp Branch Library and loved to read, both for herself and aloud to her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren delighted in surprising their "Busha" with butterfly crafts and pictures to add to her extensive collection. For many years, she enjoyed driving her 1964-and-a-half convertible Ford Mustang and loved dancing a good polka.



She will be sadly missed by her husband, James, whom she married April 1, 1967; their 4 children, Dominic "Nick" (Mary Kate), David, Barbara (Jeff) Hendricks, and Patricia; 3 siblings, Marilyn (the late John) Haines, Rosemary (John) Allore and Thomas (Diane Green) Sadoski; and 7 grandchildren, Bernie, Sam, Jakob, Miriam & Grace Arend and Ryan & Megan Hendricks. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy (Ronald) Parran & Donald Sadoski.



Funeral Mass is 10 AM on Wednesday, May 29th at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Antwerp. Viewing is 9-9:30 am Wednesday and 2-4 & 6-8 pm Tuesday with a vigil service at 8 pm at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp. She will be laid to rest at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Memorials are to the Antwerp Branch Library or Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on May 24, 2019