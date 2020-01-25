|
Joanne Ruth Nadolny
Joanne Ruth Nadolny, age 94, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Otterbein of Monclova surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 19, 1926 in Toledo, OH to John and Bertha (Woerner) Ritzenthaler. Joanne was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Whitmer High School. She was owner and operator of Joanne's Beauty Salon on Detroit and Norwood from 1952 - 1959 after which she devoted her time to caring for her family and home. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother, Joanne was a phenomenal cook. She cherished family vacations to Clark Lake, Wampler's Lake, Pickerel Lake, and Walden Woods. An avid bowler when she was dating her beloved husband Raymond, she also enjoyed ice cream runs and deer-watching with Raymond in their golden years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Clement Catholic Church.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Nadolny; daughter, Sandra Lewandowski; son-in-law, Robert Horne; grandson, Allan Beck; and siblings, Mary Lapish, Jack Ritzenhaler, June Ankenbrandt, and Donna Willis. Surviving are her children, Cindy Horne, Tim (Amy) Nadolny, and Sue (Ken) Wolfinger; grandchildren, Jim Beck, Crystal (Andy) McGrellis, Tim Nadolny, Amanda Nadolny, Alexandra (Zach) Schnapp, Kennedie Wolfinger, and Lucas Wolfinger; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and sister, Barbara Crayne.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, January 26 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Special thanks to the aides, nurses and staff at Otterbein of Monclova for the wonderful care given to Joanne. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020