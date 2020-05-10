Joanne Ruth Underwood
2/23/1958 - 5/5/2020
Joanne Ruth Underwood, age 92, of Toledo passed away on May 5, 2020 in her home. She was born on February 23, 1928 in Toledo to Donald and Ruth (Winkleman) Hill. She retired as a surgical nurse in 1985 from Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. She loved to sew and cook in her spare time and was a member of the Eastern Star.
The widow of Herbert Underwood, she is survived by her children, John (Becky) Underwood, Jim (Cathy) Underwood, Sharon (Nelson) Yoshimoto; grandchildren, Amy Hammer, Brian Underwood, David Underwood, Christy Underwood, Michelle Price, Lindsey Espel, Mallory Shearer; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with precautions and social distancing, will be on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 11:30-2:30 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral Services will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 11, 2020.