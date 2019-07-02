Joanne S. McArthur



Joanne S. McArthur passed away at Addison Heights on June 30, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born in Toledo to Robert and Erma Eschenburg on May 15, 1944. She married Thomas McArthur on October 7, 1968, who preceded her in death.



Her passions included cosmetology and crafting. She was very involved with Parents Without Partners and Emotions Anonymous. Joanne enjoyed traveling with a knack that led her to lighthouses.



Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother Doug.



Surviving are her children, Michael (Abbey) McArthur and Rebecca McArthur; sister, Karen Keefer; granddaughters, Hayley and Hannah and their mother, Amber.



Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Tuesday from 3-7 with prayer services to follow at 7 p.m.



Interment will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Zeph Center or the .



Thank you to the staff at Addison Heights for all of their care and compassion given to Joanne over the years.



Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019