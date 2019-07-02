Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
For more information about
Joanne McArthur
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.)
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne McArthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne S. McArthur


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne S. McArthur Obituary
Joanne S. McArthur

Joanne S. McArthur passed away at Addison Heights on June 30, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born in Toledo to Robert and Erma Eschenburg on May 15, 1944. She married Thomas McArthur on October 7, 1968, who preceded her in death.

Her passions included cosmetology and crafting. She was very involved with Parents Without Partners and Emotions Anonymous. Joanne enjoyed traveling with a knack that led her to lighthouses.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother Doug.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Abbey) McArthur and Rebecca McArthur; sister, Karen Keefer; granddaughters, Hayley and Hannah and their mother, Amber.

Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Tuesday from 3-7 with prayer services to follow at 7 p.m.

Interment will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Zeph Center or the .

Thank you to the staff at Addison Heights for all of their care and compassion given to Joanne over the years.

Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now