Joanne S. Medkeff
Joanne S Medkeff, 72, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away December 19, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital after a unexpected injury after a long battle with cancer. Joanne was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 10, 1947, to Edgar and Pauline (Cuda) Smith. Joanne was the owner of Commercial Cleaning for 20 years, retiring in 2014 passing it down to her granddaughter.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Pauline Smith; son, James L. Medkeff; sisters, Carol and Elizabeth; brothers, Ralph and Daniel. Surviving is her husband, James K. Medkeff; son, Randy Medkeff; daughter, Angela (Daniel) Zunk; sisters, Ethel Rohn, Christine Smith; also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd., Monday, December 23, 2019, after 4 p.m. where services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Please view and sign Joanne's condolence page at
www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019