Joanne S. Roesler
Joanne S. Roesler passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on June 28, 1945 in London, OH.
Joanne worked at the Treu House of Munch where she picked up the nickname "Clyde". She loved boating and the Turtle Club.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Mae Penix.
Surviving is her husband, Robert; son, Douglas (Betty); daughters, Karen (Don) Weigel, Dona (David) Borkowski; brother, Jim (Sandy) Penix; nephew, Josh (Stacey); 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019