Joanne S. Roesler


1945 - 2019
Joanne S. Roesler Obituary
Joanne S. Roesler

Joanne S. Roesler passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on June 28, 1945 in London, OH.

Joanne worked at the Treu House of Munch where she picked up the nickname "Clyde". She loved boating and the Turtle Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Mae Penix.

Surviving is her husband, Robert; son, Douglas (Betty); daughters, Karen (Don) Weigel, Dona (David) Borkowski; brother, Jim (Sandy) Penix; nephew, Josh (Stacey); 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
