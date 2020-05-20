Joanne VeilleuxJoanne Veilleux, 79, went to rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 17th, 2020, at Spring Meadows Nursing Home, Holland. She was born July 15, 1940, in Maumee, OH, to William "Butch" and Leopaultina "Paulda" (Steinke) Lindhorst.Joanne graduated from Rogers High School in 1958. She married Bruce O. Veilleux on June 13th, 1959 and were married for 56 years until his death in 2015. They were members of Resurrection Lutheran Church.Joanne was a homemaker and also worked at a dental supply company in Toledo for many years. She loved animals especially cats and dogs and always welcomed any strays. She and Bruce enjoyed going to festivals and short day trips, however on one occasion they traveled out west; visiting fourteen states, Disneyland Hollywood, and Boys Town in Nebraska. They camped out in a tent with two dogs for two weeks.Joanne loved music especially Elvis Presley attending his last concert in Toledo in 1977. She and Bruce visited Elvis' Graceland Mansion in Memphis (Bruce was dedicated to her desire to enjoy Elvis).She was a strong willed person, stubborn German perhaps, and genuine what you saw, you got, generous and good natured. She made friends easily and had many at Spring Meadows.She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Eugene.She is survived by Steinke cousins, Len (Carol) Kutzke of Lambertville, MI, Reginald (Rita) Schulz of Frankenmuth, MI, Martha (Harry) Thomalla of Grosse Pt. Woods, MI, Marilyn Steinke of Macomb, MI, and Marvin and Diana Kutzke of Temperance, MI. The cousins would meet periodically for lunch and fellowship, with a lot of laughter. Joanne always enjoyed being together when she could attend. She is also survived by her cousin, Don (Donna) Lindhorst of Fremont, OH. Joanne will also be missed by her and Bruce's friend of over 60 years, Charlotte Pharis and their neighbor, Betty Wallace. Also surviving are, God-children, Kim, Lynn, Bonnie Beamer and Connie Hieber.Graveside services will be private for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Monetary contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Avenue, Toledo, OH 43609 or to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2250 Holland Sylvania Rd., Maumee, OH 43537.The family wishes to thank Spring Meadows and Hospice Northwest Ohio for the wonderful tender care Joanne received these last few years.To send an online condolence please visit,