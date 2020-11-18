1/1
Jodi Parcher
1961 - 2020
Jodi Parcher

Jodi Parcher, age 58, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence with her husband by her side. She was born on December 25, 1961 to Bud and Rosalyn (Newbert) Nagel. Jodi graduated from Maumee High School. She was employed with the City of Toledo as a Clerk Specialist II for almost 20 years. Jodi enjoyed camping and perch fishing. She was an animal lover especially of cats. Jodi's sense of humor and smile will be missed by many. Her spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her dad. Jodi is survived by her loving husband, Chris Parcher; mom, Honey Nagel; brother, Jeff (Susan) Nagel; niece, Kelsey and her family; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). (Masks are required with social distancing).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations please be made to the Dana Cancer Center at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

To leave a special message for Jodi's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:30 - 06:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
