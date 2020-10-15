Jodi TantariJodi Ann Tantari, 51, of Weston, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Jodi was born on February 20, 1969, in Toledo, OH, to Milan and Shirley Myers. In January of 1991, at the age of 21, she married the love of her life, Chris Tantari. Together, they lovingly raised two sons, Devon and Cody.Unlike most people, she loved work and often called her work colleagues her "work family". But, that's how she treated everyone, as if they were members of her family. She was known to be kind-hearted, energetic, someone who was easy to talk to, and made an impact on everyone she came into contact with.Aside from work, she enjoyed reading, watching Hallmark movies, especially around Christmas time, gymnastics, and swimming. Although, she found the most enjoyment in spending time with those whom she loved, especially her family.She was a woman of profound faith, happy and excited to share it with others. As part of her daily ritual, she had a daily devotional that she would share with more than 40 people each day. With her husband, Chris, they have been long time members of Life Point Church in Bowling Green.Her self-less spirit came to fruition in her final moments, saying "yes" to give of herself in a radical way by becoming an organ and tissue donor, to save and better the lives of many.Left to cherish her memory are the love of her life, Chris; their sons, Devon (Kira) and Cody Tantari; her mother, Shirley; her siblings, John Myers and Jana Mossing (Gary); and many beloved nieces and nephews.Waiting for her at the gates of heaven is her father, Milan Myers, who passed this April.A Memorial Service for Jodi will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at LifePoint Community Church (701 W. Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH, 43402) beginning at 2 PM. Online condolences and messages of love and support may be left for the family at: