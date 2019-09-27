Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Winterfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe A. Winterfeld


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe A. Winterfeld Obituary
Joe A. Winterfeld

Joe A. Winterfeld, age 87, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born November 28, 1931 in Holland, Ohio to Clarence and Rosa (Drewyor) Winterfeld. Joe was a 1951 graduate of Swanton High School. Joe was drafted in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. Upon his return home from the service, he married the love of his life, Lois JoAnn Bridges on July 12, 1952.

Joe worked for Toledo Edison as a meter reader and retired from the Village of Swanton Street Department. He also drove school bus for the Swanton Local School District. Joe was very active with the Boy Scouts for many years and was recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. He enjoyed woodworking in his garage and tending to the greenhouses he owned and operated for several years.

Joe will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 67 years, JoAnn; their children, Stephen Winterfeld, Theodore Winterfeld, Brenda (Brian Hagarty) Mageau, Tony (Cheri) Winterfeld and Angela (Mike) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Jason (Lauren), Ryan, Melissa (Matt), Jessica (Graham), Andrew, Justin, Kassidy, Devon (Ariel), Tim and Andy; 5 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Rosella (James) Niday, Janet Barnhart and Orletta (Edward) Jordan; sisters-in-law, Dolores Johnson and Dena Willard; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

Family and friends may visit Saturday, September 28th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, in Swanton (419.826.2631). Services remembering Joe's life will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home and conclude with Military Honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America~Erie Shores Council, 5600 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now