Joe A. Winterfeld
Joe A. Winterfeld, age 87, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born November 28, 1931 in Holland, Ohio to Clarence and Rosa (Drewyor) Winterfeld. Joe was a 1951 graduate of Swanton High School. Joe was drafted in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. Upon his return home from the service, he married the love of his life, Lois JoAnn Bridges on July 12, 1952.
Joe worked for Toledo Edison as a meter reader and retired from the Village of Swanton Street Department. He also drove school bus for the Swanton Local School District. Joe was very active with the Boy Scouts for many years and was recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. He enjoyed woodworking in his garage and tending to the greenhouses he owned and operated for several years.
Joe will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 67 years, JoAnn; their children, Stephen Winterfeld, Theodore Winterfeld, Brenda (Brian Hagarty) Mageau, Tony (Cheri) Winterfeld and Angela (Mike) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Jason (Lauren), Ryan, Melissa (Matt), Jessica (Graham), Andrew, Justin, Kassidy, Devon (Ariel), Tim and Andy; 5 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Rosella (James) Niday, Janet Barnhart and Orletta (Edward) Jordan; sisters-in-law, Dolores Johnson and Dena Willard; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.
Family and friends may visit Saturday, September 28th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, in Swanton (419.826.2631). Services remembering Joe's life will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home and conclude with Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America~Erie Shores Council, 5600 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 27, 2019